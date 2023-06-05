BMW i5 eDrive40 - iDrive Technologies

More dynamic than ever, featuring a wealth of digital innovations and, for the first time, all-electric drive - this is how the new BMW 5 Series Sedan steps up to the plate.

As the BMW i5, the new edition of the world's most successful business sedan takes the lead on the road to sustainable premium mobility in the upper mid-range vehicle segment.

Consistent electrification, advanced BMW iDrive display and control system with “QuickSelect“, new digital services, and increased sustainability throughout the entire product life cycle characterise the progress made in the fields of the future which are centrally important in the current transformation of the BMW Group.

The market launch of the new BMW 5 Series Sedan will begin in October 2023.

The new model generation will be offered worldwide with all-electric drive and, depending on the market region, also with plug-in hybrid systems as well as with highly efficient petrol and diesel engines including 48-volt mild hybrid technology.

Like all previous model generations, the new BMW 5 Series Sedan is produced at the BMW Group Plant Dingolfing, where the electric motors and high-voltage batteries for the BMW i5 are also manufactured.