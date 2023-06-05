Poland Protest: Warsaw sees millions descending on streets against the ruling regime |Oneindia News

Hundreds of thousands of people have carried out marches in anti-government protests in Poland’s capital with citizens traveling from across the country to voice their anger.

They have marched against Poland’s national-conservative ruling Law and Justice party in the country’s largest demonstrations since mass protests against the introduction of a near-total ban on abortion in 2020.

The protests have erupted against the perceived erosion of democratic norms and fears that the nation is perhaps following the footsteps of Hungary and Turkey down the path to autocracy.

The march was held yesterday, on 4 June, because it is the anniversary of the partially free elections in 1989 at which the success of the Solidarity movement led by Lech Wałęsa had paved the way for the end of Poland’s communist regime.

Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who belongs to the opposition party that led the main march in Warsaw, estimated that 500,000 people took part.

Large crowds also gathered in Krakow and other cities across the nation of 38 million people, showing frustration with a government that critics accuse of violating the constitution and eroding fundamental rights in Poland, a country long hailed as model of peaceful and democratic change.

Amid a red, white and blue sea of Polish and European flags, participants waved banners blaming the Law and Justice party PiS for soaring inflation and accusing it of nepotism, corruption and destroying democracy.

