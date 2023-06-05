Pentagon releases video of a Chinese warship attempting to accost a US destroyer | Oneindia News

Few days after the USA released a video of a Chinese fighter jet rattling a US plane over South China sea, the US military has now released a video of what it has called an "unsafe" Chinese manoeuvre in the Taiwan Strait.

In the incident that took place very recently, a Chinese navy ship can be seen cutting sharply across the path of an American destroyer, forcing the US ship to slow to avoid a collision.

The incident occurred on Saturday as the American destroyer USS Chung-Hoon and Canadian frigate HMCS Montreal were conducting a so-called "freedom of navigation" transit of the strait between Taiwan and mainland China.

In the video, a Chinese warship can clearly be seen sailing across the path of the Chung-Hoon in calm waters.

The Chung-Hoon does not change course.

A voice can be then heard in English, apparently sending a radio message to the Chinese ship, warning against "attempts to limit freedom of navigation", though the exact wording is unclear because of wind noise.

During the Saturday transit, the Chinese guided-missile destroyer overtook the Chung-Hoon on its port side, then veered across its bow at a distance of some 150 yards, according to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

The American destroyer held its course, but reduced speed to 10 knots “to avoid a collision.

