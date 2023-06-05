Andy Cole ‘very surprised’ kidney disease isn’t a priority

Former footballer Andy Cole says he is “very surprised” that tackling kidney disease is “not a priority already” for the government.

The ex-Manchester United and England star suffered kidney failure in 2014 and underwent a transplant in 2017 with his nephew as the donor.

A new report from Kidney Research UK says kidney disease is a public health emergency which costs the UK economy £7 billion a year and could rise to £13.9 billion in ten years.

There are an estimated 7.19 million people in the UK currently living with chronic kidney disease.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn