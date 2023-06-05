Odisha Train Accident | Who was the NDRF jawan to first alerted about the incident | Oneindia News
An off duty NDRF jawan Venkatesh NK who was onboard the Coromandal Express first alerted his seniors about the Odisha train accident.

