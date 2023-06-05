Another Major Media Shakeup as This Host Leaves Iconic News Show | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about Chuck Todd resigning from NBC News’ “Meet the Press”; Todd being pushed by Ron Johnson to admit there is a bias in his treatment of Hunter Biden; Byron Donalds correcting Chuck Todd’s lies about the real reason for hiring so many new IRS agents; Vivek Ramaswamy arguing with Chuck Todd over how many genders there are; Vivek Ramaswamy’s claim that Ron DeSantis is passing hate speech laws; how the mainstream media exposed their bias in how they covered Joe Biden’s latest fall at the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony; former FBI directorJames Comey telling Jen Psaki the only person he is considering voting for in the 2024 election; Zooey Zephyr issuing a warning about anti-LGBTQ laws; Dr. Phil hosting a conversation about gender inclusivity and witnessing a 5th grade teacher school guests Eli Erlick, Dr. Yalda Safai, and Asra Nomani on if men can menstruate; New Mexico deciding to allow sex reassignment surgery for minors without parental consent; Dallas mandating that public workers use preferred pronouns; Bob the Drag Queen accidentally revealing who holds all the power; Elon Musk telling the Babylon Bee how he knows he’s doing his job properly; head of Twitter trust and safety Ella Irwin resigning over Elon Musk’s decision to allow the Daily Wire to play “What Is a Woman?” on Twitter; and much more.