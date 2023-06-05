SpaceX CRS-28 Launch

SpaceX is targeting Sunday, June 5 for Falcon 9’s launch of Dragon’s 28th Commercial Resupply Services mission to the International Space Station from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The instantaneous launch window is at 11:47 a.m.

ET.

Following stage separation, Falcon 9 will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

After an approximate 42-hour flight, Dragon will autonomously dock with the orbiting laboratory on Tuesday, June 6 at approximately 6:15 a.m.

ET.

I will go live ~10 minutes prior to liftoff.