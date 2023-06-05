Ukraine Denies Russia's Claim of a Major Attack

On June 5, Moscow accused Ukraine's military of launching a significant attack on Russia's defenses along the war's southeastern front lines.

NBC reports that sources, including officials in Moscow, have speculated that the spate of heavy fighting could signify the beginning of a planned counteroffensive by Kyiv.

However, Ukraine has denied Russia's claims and suggested that the long-anticipated counter attack was still yet to come.

According to the Russian defense ministry, Ukrainian ground forces had launched a "large-scale offensive" in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

The enemy’s goal was to break through Russia’s defenses in what it considered to be the most vulnerable area of the front.

The enemy was unsuccessful in achieving its goals, Serhiy Cherevatyi, Spokesman for Ukraine's eastern group of forces, via NBC.

In response, Serhiy Cherevatyi, a spokesman for Ukraine's eastern group of forces, called the Russian claims "an absolute lie.".

There will be an attack and they will be crushed.

And our command knows when and where it will take place, Serhiy Cherevatyi, Spokesman for Ukraine's eastern group of forces, via NBC.

NBC reports that both the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions are likely targets for the expected Ukrainian counteroffensive to reclaim territories annexed by Russia.

On June 5, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on the alleged attacks or the broader topic of Ukraine's expected offensive.

