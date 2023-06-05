Experts Suggest Investigation Into Trump May Be Headed Toward Another Indictment

On June 5, lawyers representing former president Donald Trump met with the Department of Justice (DOJ).

'Newsweek' reports that the meeting may signal that the investigation into Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents may be nearing an end.

According to CBS News, Trump's attorneys John Rowley, James Trusty and Lindsey Halligan all refused to comment upon arriving for the meeting.

'Newsweek' reports that the meeting has been widely perceived as suggesting that an indictment from special counsel Jack Smith's investigation could be on the way.

Trump's lawyers meeting with the Department of Justice means they expect an indictment, and probably sometime soon, Neama Rahmani, Former federal prosecutor, via 'Newsweek'.

According to former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani, the current investigation can be related to Trump's recent indictment by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

This is the same tactic they unnecessarily used with the Manhattan District Attorney [Alvin Bragg] shortly before charges were filed, Neama Rahmani, Former federal prosecutor, via 'Newsweek'.

The public request itself was a bizarre public relations move.

The meeting would have to be very different than the letter Trump posted on social media to have any chance of success, Neama Rahmani, Former federal prosecutor, via 'Newsweek'.

Prosecutors aren't going to be swayed by arguments of Trump being treated unfairly or Hunter Biden not being charged, Neama Rahmani, Former federal prosecutor, via 'Newsweek'.

Trump, currently a Republican front-runner for the 2024 presidential nomination, has repeatedly denied the validity of all ongoing criminal investigations into his actions.

