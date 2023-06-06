'Fattah' Missile: Iran unveils its first hypersonic missile that can travel at 15 Mach|Oneindia News

In a news that has taken a lot of countries by surprise, Iran has unveiled its first-ever hypersonic missile, Fattah, which it says can penetratemissile defence systems and will give it a military edge.

This newly unveiled hypersonic missile is capable of travelling at 15 times the speed of sound.

Just two weeks back, Iran had said that it had successfully tested a 2,000 km-range ballistic missile named Kheiber..or Khorramshahr.

That test had come just two days after the chief of Israel’s armed forces raised the prospect of “action” against Tehran over its nuclear programme.

The announcement of Fattah hypersonic missile comes as tensions remain high with the US over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Iran’s state television has reported that the missile Fattah…that translates as “Conqueror” in English– has a range of up to 870 miles i.e 1,400km.

