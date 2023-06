Cracker 82.5 Ledger Report - LIVE 8am EASTERN- June 6 2023

Cracker 82.5 Ledger Report - LIVE 8am EASTERN- June 6 2023 ---- Governor DeSantis suspends a local mayor, RINOs in FL beg illegals not to leave state, Florida is number one...for getting BITTEN, FBI director Wray obfuscating Congress, Gender changing surgery = higher mortality, Largest hotel in SF on the verge of closing, proof that Mondays are deadly.