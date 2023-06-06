Robert Hannsen: FBI's most notorious double agent who spied for Russia dies in prison |Oneindia News

Robert Hanssen, the notorious FBI double agent who secretly fed Russia some of America’s deepest secrets in the 1980s and 1990s has died in a top-security prison in USA.

The 79-year-old was found unresponsive in his cell at a federal prison in Florence, Colorado…and was later pronounced dead.

He is believed to have died of natural causes and there are no murmurs of any sort of foul play.

Hannsen was regarded by FBI as “the most damaging spy in bureau’s history”.

He was sentenced in 2002 to life behind bars after pleading guilty to 15 counts of espionage for the Soviet Union..

And later Russia for over 20 years… in exchange for a prosecution agreement not to seek the death penalty.

Hanssen had joined the FBI in 1976 after first serving as a policeman in Chicago.

On January 12, 1976, Robert Philip Hanssen swore an oath to enforce the law and protect the nation as a newly minted FBI special agent.

