From D-Day to Be-Gay + Aliens? + Debt Ceiling Aftermath | APL, Bahnsen, Ramaswamy, | LIVE 6.6.23

Today marks the 79th anniversary of the D-Day landings, so Charlie wants to know: How did America go from the Home of the Brave to the Home of the Gay?

How did one country change so tremendously in the span of a single human lifetime?

Also, is there really new evidence of the U.S. government covering up aliens?

Rep.

Anna Paulina Luna and Vivek Ramaswamy stop by.

Former FBI Agent Tom Baker joins, and wealth management guru David Bahnsen describes the financial aftermath of the debt ceiling fight, On the The Charlie Kirk Show is LIVE on Salem Radio stations across the country and simulcasting on Real America's Voice.