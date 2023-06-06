'There's a lot of unanswered questions:' executive director says of PGA Tour, LIV Golf merger
LIV Golf was the arch enemy of the PGA Tour.

The tour didn&apos;t want anything to do with LIV Golf when it was announced and players who teed up for the fledgling association were barred from playing the tour.