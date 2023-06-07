Richmond police give updates on shooting outside high school graduation | full video

Police in Richmond, Virginia, held a press conference Tuesday night after a shooting outside a high school graduation ceremony.
Two people were killed and five others wounded, police said.
Richmond, Va.’s Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards said a 9-year-old girl was hit by a car in the chaos that followed the shooting..
ViewMultiple people have been shot following a high school graduation ceremony in Virginia, according to Scripps News..