Pope Francis to be hospitalised for several days as he undergoes intestinal surgery

Pope Francis went to the hospital on Wednesday for surgery on his intestine, two years after he had 33 centimetres of his colon removed because of inflammation and narrowing of the large intestine.
The Vatican said the procedure seeks to address an intestinal obstruction caused by a “painful” hernia and Pope Francis would..
The Vatican said Francis, 86, would be put under general anaesthesia