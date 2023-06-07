Antony Blinken holds talks with Mohammed bin Salman on his visit to Saudi Arabia | Oneindia News

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the start of a diplomatic mission to Saudi Arabia.

This is being reported as Washington’s second recent high-level trip to the kingdom The talks are reportedly aimed at steadying relations between Washington and the oil-rich kingdom after years of deepening disagreements on issues ranging from human rights to Iran and regional security to oil prices.

Reports said that Blinken spoke with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday.

#AntonyBlinken #SaudiArabia #MohammedbinSalman ~PR.151~HT.96~