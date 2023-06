JKD SPIKE ELBOW STOPHIT BY JKD SIFU MIKE GOLDBERG

Sometimes an elbow strike can act as an example of a Jeet Kune Do ( JKD) "StopHit" when you're in close and being physically attacked.

If you want to REALLY test it out, please have your training partner wear a protective chest protector, as well as, protective headgear.

