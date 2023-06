SITUATION UPDATE 6/6/23

MISSILE STRIKES UKRAINE DAM, FBI WRAY PROVIDES HOUSE COMM W/BIDEN DOC REVEALING MAJOR CORRUPTION, FIRES ALL OVER CANADA, STEW PETERS REVEALS HYDROGEL CLOTS IN LIVING VAXED, GCR/JUDY BYINGTON REPORT, RUSSIAN MOD REPORT, QFS/EBS, CONSPIRACY THEORIES THAT ARE TRUE, UFO WHISTLEBLOWER AND MORE.