No Longer Censored Tucker Carlson Airs Explosive New Show on Twitter | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about Tucker Carlson’s uncensored explosive first episode of “Tucker on Twitter”; Tim Cook launching Apple’s new dystopian virtual reality product Apple Vision Pro; CNN attempting to create a conspiracy between Ron DeSantis and Clarence Thomas out of thin air; California Attorney General Rob Bonta telling CNN’s Jake Tapper the real reason DeSantis is sending migrants to California; DeSantis showing his receipts for how the asylum seekers were treated on the migrant flights that brought them to California; NYC Mayor Eric Adams launching the most insane program yet to deal with the NYC migrant crisis; fights breaking out at the Glendale school board meeting about LGBTQ curriculum and gender ideology; Riley Gaines announcing her endorsement for the 2024 election; and much more.