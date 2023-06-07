Chris Licht Out at CNN, Anderson Cooper paid by Pfizer, and more - The Grift Report (Call in Show)

Chris Licht steps down from chair and CEO of CNN and Anderson Cooper allegedly received big checks from Pfizer.
Expect this and more on The Grift Report with Hotep Jesus.
Chris Licht steps down from chair and CEO of CNN and Anderson Cooper allegedly received big checks from Pfizer.
Expect this and more on The Grift Report with Hotep Jesus.
Megyn Kelly is joined by the hosts of the Fifth Column podcast, Kmele Foster, Michael Moynihan, and Matt Welch, to talk about the..
Elon Musk hires Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter and Anderson Cooper has Trump Derangement Syndrome following the CNN town..