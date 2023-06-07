Safety Precautions You Can Take if Wildfire Smoke Is Impacting Your Area

N95 masks have been found to block at least 95% of particles that are 2.5 microns or less in width.

PM2.5 particles can travel deep into the lungs, resulting in short-term irritation and contribute to other respiratory health concerns.

LifeHacker reports that this is why N95 masks are recommended when the air is full of particulates, including from wildfire smoke.

While they provide significantly less protection, surgical masks or cloth masks are still better than nothing if an N95 mask isn't an option.

LifeHacker reports that there are a number of other safety precautions, in addition to wearing a mask, that you can take if wildfire smoke is impacting your area.

Stay indoors and try to run an air purifier.

Building a DIY air purifier is a simple hack that just requires a box fan and furnace filters.

Avoid burning candles or smoking.

Cut back on driving, operating lawnmowers or burning fires at home.

Airnow.gov has a map that can tell you the current air quality in your area.

"Sensitive groups" include children, the elderly, and anyone with a medical condition that affects the heart or lungs.