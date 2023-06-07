Feature Interview with Rodney Stafford: Father of Murder Victim Tori Stafford

In this exclusive and emotional interview, we sit down with Rodney Stafford, the father of Tori Stafford, a young girl whose life was tragically cut short in a horrific act of violence.

Join us as Rodney shares his heartbreaking journey, discussing the enduring impact of this unimaginable loss, and his relentless fight for justice.

Through unwavering determination and advocacy, Rodney has become a voice for victims and a catalyst for change in the Canadian justice system.

Discover the inspiring story of a father's love and his tireless efforts to keep Tori's memory alive.

Don't miss this powerful interview that sheds light on the darkness of tragedy and illuminates the path toward justice and healing.