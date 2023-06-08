The fully electric Volvo EX30 Design Preview

Sometimes, first impressions can be misleading.

Yes, the new Volvo EX30 is our smallest SUV to date.

And yes, it comes at an attractive price.

But it can have an oversized impact, representing one of our biggest business opportunities in the coming years.

The Volvo EX30, available to order now in selected markets, is a cornerstone of the strategic transformation we are on as a company.

Already by mid-decade, we aim for half of our global sales volumes to consist of fully electric cars and to reach an operating profit margin of 8-10 percent.

By 2030, we plan to sell only fully electric models.

We expect the EX30 to be one of our best-selling models in coming years as we work towards those ambitions, and it will significantly contribute to our growth and profitability objectives.

With the Volvo EX30, we enter a new and fast-growing segment for our brand.

There is a growing demand from consumers globally for small, fully electric premium SUVs.

For example, many people living in the city are looking for a car that brings convenience and allows them to commute to work and get around, while doing so in a way that reflects who they are.

The EX30 is also designed to be as safe as you’d expect from a Volvo car and aims to look after both you and others in hectic urban environments.

For example, it includes a special safety feature for bikes that helps to prevent so-called ‘dooring’ accidents, by alerting you when you are about to open your door in front of a cyclist, scooter or runner.

State-of-the-art protective safety tech further illustrates how we’ve applied our high safety standards to the EX30.