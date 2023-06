Canada Wildfires: New York City skyline turns orange, burning eyes cause concern | Oneindia News

As wildfires continue to rage in Canada, millions of people in the eastern U.S. woke up to another day of hazy skies, as smoke from wildfires in eastern Canada continues to waft over much of the country.

The smoke from the wildfires draped the city in a thick and otherworldly orange-grey hue.

