"What Is a Woman?" Documentary by Matt Walsh 2nd Most Popular Video Within 24 Hours Ever

The Daily Wire launched Matt Walsh's documentary "What Is a Woman" on Twitter last weekend.

Twitter were initially receptive and agreed on a promotion deal.

Soon, Twitter changed their mind and said the video must be censored or it would be deboosted and not recommended to anyone via the algorithm.

This prompted Elon Musk to publicly denounce the censorship and fire the Twitter staff who attempted to censor the video.

Elon Musk then pinned the video to to his Twitter profile, creating a Streisand Effect which made the video the second most popular video within 24 hours of all time.

