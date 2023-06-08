Bryan Cranston Reveals Plan To Retire From Acting

Fox News reports that Bryan Cranston recently revealed his plan to end his decades-long career in Hollywood in 2026.

While speaking to British 'GQ,' the 67-year-old actor revealed his three-year plan to retire from acting.

The plan includes shutting down his production company, selling his half of Dos Hombres mezcal company and then move to a new country with his spouse.

According to Cranston, the couple has considered moving to France, at least temporarily.

The actor said his dream is a small village where he could learn a new language, cook, read and grow a garden.

Cranston said that his motivation is to spend more time with his wife of 34 years, Robin Dearden.

I want to change the paradigm once again.

For the last 24 years, Robin has led her life holding onto my tail.

, Bryan Cranston, via 'GQ'.

She’s been the plus one, she’s been the wife of a celebrity.

She’s had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine.

She has tremendous benefit from it, but we’re uneven.

I want to level that out.

She deserves it, Bryan Cranston, via 'GQ'.

The 'Breaking Bad' star said that he is excited about the idea of sharing a slower paced life with his partner.

I want to have that experience.

I want to go for day trips and have the fire in the fireplace and drink wine with new friends and not read scripts, Bryan Cranston, via 'GQ'.

It’s not going to be like, ‘Oh, I’ll read and see what I’m going to do.’ No, it’s a pause.

It’s a stop.

I won’t be thinking about [work].

I’m not going to be taking phone calls, Bryan Cranston, via 'GQ'