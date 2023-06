Big Screens & TV Streams 6-8-2023 “Across the Savage-Verse”

We are on our new every other Thursday schedule on this week’s Big Screens and TV Streams!

Two big reviews highlight this episode with the sequel to the landmark animated film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

We then don our patches as we jump back a few years with our review of 2019’s biker-gang film, Savage.

All this along with the latest Hollywood news and previews of upcoming new releases.