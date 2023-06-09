Special Ops Lioness Season 1

Special Ops Lioness Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS, inspired by an actual US Military program, follows the life of Joe (Zoe Saldana) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA's spear in the war on terror.

The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Nicole Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Michael Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA's efforts to thwart the next 9/11.

Starring Zoe Saldana, Laysla De Oliveira, Michael Kelly, Morgan Freeman, Nicole Kidman, Martin Donovan, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hebert, Jonah Wharton, Hannah Love Lanier, Sam Asghari release date July 23, 2023 (on Paramount Plus)