Breaking Bad Actor Mike Batayeh passes away at 52 due to heart attack | Oneindia News

Actor Mike Batayeh, best known for his role in Breaking Bad, died at the age of 52.

The actor reportedly suffered a heart attack in his sleep and passed away on June 1.

The news of his death was shared by his manager Steve Owens on June 9.

