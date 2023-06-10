Donald Trump’s unsealed indictment says he took files on US nuclear secrets | Oneindia News

According to a 49-page federal indictment unsealed Friday afternoon, Donald Trump took classified documents including information on nuclear weapons in the US and secret plans to attack a foreign country.

The former US president, alongside a military valet, now faces a sweeping 37-count felony indictment related to the mishandling of classified documents.

Here are some of the most shocking revelations in the indictment.

It is being reported that Trump took nuclear documents out of the White House.

#DonaldTrump #ClassifiedDocuments #DonaldTrumpIndictment ~PR.151~ED.101~HT.178~