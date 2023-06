Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv claims gains near Bakhmut as battle intensifies in east | Oneindia News

Ukraine claims gains near Bakhmut as battle rages in eastern region of Donetsk; Donald Trump’s unsealed indictment says he took files on US nuclear secrets; Sudan warring sides agree to hold 24-hour truce in Khartoum, aid agencies hope to act; Japan: 2 airplanes collide with each other at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, runway closed.

#RussiaUkraineWar #Bakhmut #Donetsk ~PR.151~ED.103~HT.96~