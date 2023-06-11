End of fuel subsidies hits struggling Nigerians hard

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has asked for patience as he defends his decison to stop subsidizing fuel.

The government says the subsidy, which has been in place since 1977, will officially be withdrawn from the end of June.

It comes at a time when Nigerians are already struggling to cope with record high unemployment and poverty.

Inflation in the country is at an 18-year high.

The cost of fuel and transportation has already risen sharply since President Tinubu made the announcement in his innauguration speech, and people are paying up to three times as much