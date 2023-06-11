'Air Defender 23': Germany set to host NATO's largest military exercise since its inception|Oneindia

After four years of intensive preparation, the NATO military exercise Air Defender 23 is set to begin on Monday, June 12.

It's the biggest drill of its type since the military alliance was formed in 1949, and Germany will serve as the host and logistical hub.

From June 12 to 23, up to 250 aircraft will be stationed across six military bases, with 25 countries taking part.

The US alone is sending 100 aircraft across the Atlantic.

In the air, participants will train in crisis situations over three flight zones: over northern Germany in the North Sea, in the east and in a small Strip of southern Germany.

These zones will be alternately closed to civilian aircraft each day for several hours.

During the 10 days of military maneuvers, German airports have extended their operating hours into the night.Air Defender 23 will be the largest air force deployment exercise in NATO's history