British Soldiers faint during ceremony with Prince William amid scorching heat | Oneindia News

Several British soldiers were overcome by the heat on Saturday when temperatures in London hit 30 degree Celcius and as they turned out in woollen tunics and bearskin hats to salute Prince William.

At least three guardsmen fainted during the military parade known as the Colonel’s Review, in which more than 1,400 soldiers of the Household Division and the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery were reviewed by the heir to the throne, who is honorary Colonel of the Welsh Guards.

