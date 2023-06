Children found alive in Colombian Amazon 'out of danger' says minister

Four indigenous children, rescued after wandering for 40 days in the Amazon jungle, recuperate in a Bogotá military hospital as the country continues to celebrate their "miracle" survival.

Rescuers had been broadcasting a message recorded by the children's grandmother, urging them not to move.

According to the military, rescuers found the children about five kilometers (three miles) west of the crash site.