US Military is NOT PREPARED For What Is Coming | Scott Ritter Exclusive Interview

In this insightful interview, Scott Ritter sits down with Stephen Gardner to delve into the latest developments in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war.

Scott Ritter also talks about how Iran and Saudi Arabia are gearing up military capabilities to keep the US and Israel from attacking them.

Scott Ritter also talks about an attack on China and how China is poised to easily defend itself against US.

Should the US military be used at the US southern border?

Scott Ritter says the border must be fixed but not with trained killers.

Lastly, Stephen Gardner and Scott Ritter discuss the new UFO story and whistleblower that is big in the news right now.