Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws Game Trailer - Watch the World Premiere trailer of Star Wars Outlaws.

Introducing scoundrel Kay Vess in the first-ever open world Star Wars game.

Coming 2024.

About Star Wars Outlaws: Experience the first-ever open world Star Wars™ game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new.

Risk it all as Kay Vess, an emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix.

Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted.