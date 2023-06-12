Joe Rogan Has a Blistering Reaction to This New Boycott | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about Joe Rogan talking to Theo Von about how the forcing of LGBTQ issues during pride month on everyone is only making the Bud Light boycott and Target boycott even stronger; Ben Shapiro telling Rogan the one fact about gender dysphoria in kids that LGBTQ activists want you to ignore; Joe Biden pushing for more gender affirming care for minors and condemning “anti-trans bills”; the White House becoming a tool of pride propaganda; Lia Thomas telling Vice News why any questioning of trans athletes competing in women’s sports is transphobia; the Biden administration enforcing a mask mandate for the unvaccinated participants in College Athlete Day; Novak Djokovic telling BBC journalist Amol Rajan why he will sacrifice everything to remain unvaccinated; a flashback of Tom Cruise telling “The Today Show’s” Matt Lauer why we should be more skeptical of the drugs the psychiatry profession pushes on our children; and much more.