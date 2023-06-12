Sunak and Johnson’s war of words over honours list

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has accused his predecessor Boris Johnson of asking him to take action that “wasn’t right” in discussions over the former prime minister’s honours list.

Sunak said Johnson asked him to “do something I wasn’t prepared to do” by overruling the House of Lords Appointments Commission (Holac) or to “make promises to people”.

Former prime minister Johnson and his Conservative Party colleagues Nadine Dorries and Nigel Adams have all stepped down as MPs with immediate effect, leaving Sunak with three by-elections to contest.

Both Dorries’ and Adams’ nominations to the Lords were rejected by Holac.

Report by Jonesia.

