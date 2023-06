Tony Awards Red Carpet 2023

Broadway's brightest stars gathered for the 76th Annual Tony Awards at the United Palace in Washington Heights last night.

Tony-nominated actress and Oscar winner Ariana DeBose hosted for the second year in a row.

See Joel Grey and daughter Jennifer Grey, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L.

Jackson, Jessica Chastain, Josh Groban, Lea Michele, Sean Hayes, Sara Bareilles, Barry Manilow, Julianne Hough, Aaron Rodgers, Michelle Williams, Common, Rachel Brosnahan, and more on the red carpet.