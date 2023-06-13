The first-ever 2024 Lexus TX 500h FSPORT Design

Passengers have grown accustomed to battling for the best seats.

Lexus ends that now with a new three-row vehicle, making every seat the best seat.

Today, Lexus has ushered in a new era of luxury with the global reveal of the first-ever TX, a vehicle made specifically for the North American market.

With increasing demand for a three-row SUV that offers substantial space and seating, Lexus rose to the challenge to round out its vehicle offerings and create a sense of luxury that will satisfy and delight the diversifying needs of its guests.

The 2024 Lexus TX provides a serene interior space with a comfortable, quiet in-cabin atmosphere, confident driving, and a spacious luggage compartment – even at full occupancy.

Through safety and technology features and powerful performance from a diverse mix of powertrains, TX provides excitement for the driver and an enjoyable ride for up to seven people.

Following the release of the NX, LX and RX, TX continues the next chapter of Lexus SUVs with evolved Lexus Driving Signature fundamentals.

TX has been specifically tuned to provide a smooth, yet exhilarating drive, in every row, without compromising the luxury features Lexus guests enjoy.