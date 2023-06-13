Russia-Ukraine War: Russia launches massive missile attack on Kryvyi Rih city | Oneindia News

The Ukrainian Counter-offensive has begun.

It has only been a day that the Ukrainian sources claimed they had recaptured 3 villages in Donetsk from the Russian Forces.

Russia today reportedly launched a massive missile attack on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih.

A multistorey residential building was among the civilian infrastructure hit in the early morning attack on Tuesday, said Serhiy Lisak, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region where Kryvyi Rih is located.

