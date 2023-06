Shaq Talks Kobe Regrets, Why LeBron Isn’t GOAT, Says Logan Is Next Jeffrey Dahmer - IMPAULSIVE

4x NBA champion turned business mogul, Shaquille O'Neal, joins the boys to discuss Kobe Bryant regrets, why MJ is the GOAT (over LeBron), becoming a s*x symbol, why George should be fired, Logan giving Jeffrey Dahmer vibes, favorite team he played for, the deep relationship with his father, DJ Diesel takeover & more…