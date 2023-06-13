Three dead in Nottingham: What we know so far

Three people have been found dead in Nottingham in what police say is a major incident.
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two people were found dead on Ilkeston Road just after 4am on Tuesday.
A third man was found dead in Magdala Road.
Three more people are in hospital after a van apparently attempted to run them over on Milton Street.
Nottinghamshire Police believe these incidents are all linked.
Report by Jonesia.
