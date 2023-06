Braverman ‘shocked and saddened’ by Nottingham attack

Home Secretary has expressed shock at the attack in Nottingham that left three people dead.

Suella Braverman told broadcasters in Westminster: "First of all, I want to say how shocked and saddened I am that three people have lost their lives earlier today in Nottingham and that further individuals have been injured in this tragic incident.” Report by Ajagbef.

