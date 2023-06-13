United States Approves Additional Military Aid as Ukraine Counteroffensive Continues

'The Independent' reports that the United States has agreed to send an additional $325 million in military aid to Ukraine.

According to the State Department, the package will include rockets, missiles and other munitions as Ukraine moves forward with its counteroffensive against Russia.

Munitions will include missiles for critical air defense systems, as well as over two dozen armored vehicles.

Those critical air defense systems include the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAM) and the High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).

The news comes as Ukraine continues its attack along the front line to regain territory taken by Russia.

'The Independent' reports that the latest aid package brings the total U.S. commitment to Ukraine up to $40 billion since the invasion began in February of 2022.

The United States continues to stand with the people of Ukraine, whose enduring courage and solidarity inspires the world, Antony Blinken, United States Secretary of State, via 'The Independent'.

According to the State Department, the latest shipment will also include 22 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades.

In addition to a variety of other rockets and munitions, the shipment will reportedly also contain spare parts, communication equipment and demolitions.

'The Independent' reports that the State Department said the package will also include funding for training of Ukrainian forces