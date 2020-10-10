Global  
 

Nigeria: #EndSars Protests - Gunshots, Violence as Protesters, Police Clash

allAfrica.com Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
[Vanguard] Gunshots and violence yesterday greeted protests and campaigns which entered its second day in various cities across the country calling for the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force over alleged harassment and extrajudicial killing of the citizens.
