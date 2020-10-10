Nigeria: #EndSars Protests - Gunshots, Violence as Protesters, Police Clash

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch: Police use tear-gas, lathi-charge BJP protesters in Kolkata



BJP workers clashed with the police in Kolkata as during their ‘Nabanna Chalo’ march. Police had to resort to lathi-charge & also use tear-gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters. BJP has.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:04 Published 2 days ago Kyrgyzstan protesters seize gov’t house, free ex-leader Atambayev



Police used water cannon, stun grenades and tear gas to disperse protesters who forced their way into the national security building. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:40 Published 4 days ago Fourth day of protests at KCMO City Hall



A 32-year-old teacher was among dozens of protesters who settled in for a fourth night on the south lawn of Kansas City, Missouri, City Hall. She had never participated in a protest until the death of.. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:51 Published 4 days ago

Related news from verified sources Nigeria: #EndSars - Lagos Deputy Governor Tells Protesters to Eschew Violence [Premium Times] The government of Lagos State has advised youth protesting alleged brutality by operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) - an operational...

allAfrica.com 17 minutes ago





Tweets about this