Nigeria: #EndSars Protests - Gunshots, Violence as Protesters, Police Clash
Saturday, 10 October 2020 () [Vanguard] Gunshots and violence yesterday greeted protests and campaigns which entered its second day in various cities across the country calling for the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force over alleged harassment and extrajudicial killing of the citizens.
