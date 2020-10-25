Seychelles: Opposition Candidate Ramkalawan Wins Presidential Election
Sunday, 25 October 2020 () [Seychelles News Agency] Wavel Ramkalawan unseated the incumbent President of Seychelles in the island nation's three-day election, winning nearly 55 percent of the vote and ushering in a new era of political leadership after decades of trying to win the archipelago's top office, election officials announced Sunday.
