Seychelles: Opposition Candidate Ramkalawan Wins Presidential Election

allAfrica.com Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
[Seychelles News Agency] Wavel Ramkalawan unseated the incumbent President of Seychelles in the island nation's three-day election, winning nearly 55 percent of the vote and ushering in a new era of political leadership after decades of trying to win the archipelago's top office, election officials announced Sunday.
