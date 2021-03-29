Egypt: Giant Ship Blocking Suez Canal Has Been Refloated

[Suez Canal Authority] Admiral Osama Rabie, Chairman and Managing Director of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), has announced today, Monday 29th March, 2021, that the Panamanian container ship has been successfully refloated. This was the result of successful push and tow maneuvers which led to the restoration of 80% of the vessel's direction; with the stern 102 m. away from the bank of the Canal now instead of 4 m. prior to the refloating.